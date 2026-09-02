Foreign patients interested in receiving Russian medical services — Health Minister

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Foreigners are interested in receiving medical care in Russia, including oncological and ophthalmological care, said Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko.

"Speaking about medical tourism, there is great interest among foreign patients today. Just the other day, a report was aired on Russia Today, which specifically highlights the interest of patients from other countries who are receiving treatment here, including in oncology, ophthalmology, and other fields," he told journalists at the opening of the "Innovative Oncology" forum dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the N. N. Blokhin National Medical Research Center of Oncology.

According to the minister, oncology is one of the most popular and rapidly developing fields in Russian medicine.