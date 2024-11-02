John Robles, first US political refugee in Russia, receives his Russian passport

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. John Robles, the first US political refugee in Russia, has received his Russian passport, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk announced.

"My colleagues at the Serpukhovskoye department of the Russian Interior Ministry in the Moscow Region have issued Russian passports to foreigners, including John Anthony Robles, who previously resided in the United States," she stated.

Robles described Russia as his home country and expressed gratitude for fulfilling his dream of becoming a Russian citizen, Volk added.

According to media reports, the former US citizen has lived in Russia since the 1990s, working as a teacher and international journalist. He recently attended an interview, presenting a refugee certificate of series 01 with a nearly identical number.

Robles identifies as a Native American. In the interview, he mentioned that while living in the US, he opposed "US imperialism," was interested in communist ideas and Russia, and ultimately decided to relocate. Since the onset of the special military operation, Robles has been involved in delivering humanitarian supplies to the front lines and border areas.