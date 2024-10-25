Pollster says almost 80% of Russians trust Putin

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The Russian public’s level of confidence in President Vladimir Putin has increased by 1.4 percentage points (p.p.) to 78.5%, according to a poll published by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll surveyed 1,600 respondents over 18 years of age.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 78.5% of the poll’s participants said yes (a 1.4 p.p. rise). The share of people surveyed approving of the president’s job performance was 75.8% (a 1.4 p.p. rise)," the pollster said.

A total of 50.9% of those polled said they approved of how the Russian government was running the country (a 1.4 p.p. rise), while 53.5% approve of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s job performance (a 0.7 p.p. increase). As many as 61.5% of respondents said they trusted Mishustin (a rise of 0.6 p.p.).

As for the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 31.3% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (a 0.1 p.p. drop), 26.6% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (a 0.3 p.p. drop), 21.6% of poll participants trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a 3.5 p.p. rise), and 8.9% said they trusted New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a 0.9 p.p. increase).

The level of popular support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 35.6% (a 0.6 p.p. decline). The level of support raised by 0.5 percentage points to 10% for the CPRF and increased by 0.8 p.p. to 10.6% for the LDPR. The A Just Russia-For Truth party saw a 0.7% p.p. rise in its popular support to 4.3%, while support for the New People party rose by 0.1 p.p. to 7.1%.