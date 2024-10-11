Russia ready to provide BRICS partners with test systems for tuberculosis — minister

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia wants to help BRICS countries fight tuberculosis and is ready to provide test systems for early diagnosis of the disease, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko stated at a meeting on the sidelines of the 14th Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Health.

"We will be happy to work with our partners, including in the development of a test system, approved by the World Health Organization, for early diagnosis [of tuberculosis]," he said. He noted that the organization had earlier decided to remove Russia from the list of countries with a high incidence of tuberculosis.

According to him, today Russian scientists are also developing modern vaccines against tuberculosis, including for preventing the disease in adults and overcoming antibiotic-resistant strains.

"Russia continues to increase the coverage of preventive medical examinations, almost 76% of the entire population was examined in 2023, and this actually allowed us to reduce morbidity by three times and minimize mortality rates in recent years," the minister added.