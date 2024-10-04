Man accused of stealing kangaroo cubs detained in Yaroslavl

YAROSLAVL, October 4. /TASS/. A court in Yaroslavl has elected a measure of restraint in the form of imprisonment for 56 days for Ivan Nekrasov, accused of stealing kangaroos from zoos in the Yaroslavl and Kaluga regions, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

"[The court orders] to elect [the accused] a measure of restraint in the form of detention for 56 days," the judge said.

The defendant had previously been tried for theft. During the hearing, Nekrasov broke into hysterics, crying and demanding that the video and audio recording be stopped.

Earlier, Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk reported the detention of a suspect in the theft of three kangaroo cubs from zoos in the Yaroslavl and Kaluga regions. Two of the animals were returned to the zoos, while the third cub died after suffocating in a bag during transportation.