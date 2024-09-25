Rare whale gets stuck on Shantar Islands shoal in Russia’s Far East

KHABAROVSK, September 25. /TASS/. A red book listed bowhead whale got stuck in the shallow water near the Shantar Islands in the Khabarovsk Region, Russia’s Far East, local Tourism Minister Yekaterina Puntus said on her Telegram channel.

"An emergency message arrived from Wrangel Bay (Shantar Islands, the Khabarovsk Region). After a five-hour killer whale hunt, a rare red book listed bowhead whale has run aground in the bay! The mammal is badly injured, now low tide is coming," wrote Puntus.

She added that the staff of Far East Expeditions are assessing the animal’s condition and have already contacted scientists and Russia's environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, and receiving their recommendations for actions.

According to information from Far East Expeditions, the whale is being watered every hour under the guidance of Russia's environmental watchdog and scientists. The whale’s skin is extremely sensitive, due to prolonged exposure to the sun and air. In addition, ground personnel are actively driving away birds, which can pose additional risks to the whale's wellbeing.

It is noted that the whale is breathing heavily. Its breathing rate indicates that its condition is stable, despite sustaining numerous wounds from a killer whale attack. The whale's weight is estimated to be about 100 tons.

Aiding the whale

Other whales are attempting to assist their stranded fellow mammal. "The wounded whale is trying to get off the shoal, but so far it can’t. At the same time, its relatives are trying to help him," informed the company.

At the location, the tide begins to rise, the whale may be able to free itself and return to the sea if it has enough strength, the company said.