Chinese MFA highlights TASS’ role in enhancing friendship between Beijing, Moscow

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. The TASS news agency has made a significant contribution to enhancing friendly ties between China and Russia, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a congratulatory message on the media outlet’s 120th anniversary.

"We congratulate TASS on the 120th anniversary of its founding," the message reads. "TASS is an agency with a long history and great influence, documenting numerous historical moments in the development of Chinese-Russian relations and playing an important role in enhancing traditional friendship and cultural exchanges between the two countries," the ministry added.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry pointed out that Beijing supported increased collaboration between Chinese and Russian media outlets, hoping this will make a positive contribution to promoting comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia going forward.

The history of Russia’s first state-run news agency, TASS, began with the founding of the St. Petersburg Telegraph Agency on September 1, 1904. Today, TASS is one of the most cited news agencies, offering news feeds in Russian, Arabic, Chinese, English, French and Spanish, along with a massive photo and video database. The agency has 130 news bureaus in Russia and abroad, including one in space. TASS regional information centers operate in St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg and Pyatigorsk; the agency also has press centers in Kaliningrad and Stavropol.