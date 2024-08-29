US national arrested for attacking policeman in Moscow appeals arrest

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. US national Joseph Tater, accused of attacking a policeman in Moscow, appealed his arrest, according to the Meschansky District Court of Moscow.

"The ruling on prevention measure for Tate has been appealed," the court website says.

Previously, the court arrested Tater until October 14. He has been charged with the use of violence against the authority. The law enforcement currently checks Tater for involvement in other offences.

On August 12, Tater was detained for public disorder in a hotel on Samarskaya Street; on August 14, he was arrested for disorderly conduct.