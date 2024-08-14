MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Russian Federal National Guard Service has adopted additional security measures to protect the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP), the agency’s press service told TASS.

"Rosgvardiya officers are working to maintain law and order. They have clamped down on arms trafficking in border areas. Additional measures have been taken by Rosgvardiya to protect the Kursk NPP," the report reads.

The agency added that countering enemy drones is an area of focus. "Special anti-drone units are actively operating. Rosgvardiya units conduct terrain reconnaissance, track enemy movement, identify hidden Ukrainian armed forces’ strongholds, correct artillery fire, and conduct remote mining of the Ukrainian armed forces' positions," the Federal National Guard Service said.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. Shelling and drone strikes killed 12 civilians and injured 121 people, including ten children. Over 120,000 people have either left or been evacuated from the Kursk Region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost up to 2,030 troops, 35 tanks and 31 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area.