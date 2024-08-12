Seoul airport uses sniffer dog to screen for bedbugs after Paris Olympics

SEOUL, August 12. /TASS/. Incheon International Airport in Seoul has deployed a sniffer dog to screen the passengers arriving from the Olympic Games in Paris for bedbugs, Reuters reported.

According to the news agency, a two-year-old beagle named Ceco, the only dog in the country trained to detect the odor of bedbugs, will greet the Olympic team together with fans. The canine is capable of sweeping a standard hotel room in under two minutes.

Specialists and Ceco arrived at the airport on August 9 when the first athletes and officials began to return and will continue inspecting the passengers from Paris until September 8.

Pest control company Cesco has teamed up with airport officials, airlines and the country’s relevant agencies for this task.

Additionally, flights arriving from Paris are being disinfected once a week compared to a normal rate of once a month.

Bedbugs became a hot topic among the public and in the media in France last fall. Social networks were spreading reports about their presence in hospitals, movie theaters and even public transportation in Paris, even though transport officials refuted these reports. In 2023, South Korea also went through a period of suspected bedbug infestations and conducted a widespread disinfection campaign.