Putin extends greetings on Sportsman’s Day

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his greetings to athletes, physical fitness and sport workers on the Sportsman’s Day.

"Our country is rightly famed for its strong victorious traditions of the physical training movement, is proud of the legendary champions and record-holders brought up by mass sport. And the main thing is that sport builds character, instils in people the values of active lifestyle and helps boldly go forward and achieve the set goals," he said in a congratulatory telegram published on the Kremlin website.

Putin stressed that much attention is paid in Russia to developing up-to-date and accessible sports infrastructure. "All the regions open new stadiums, swimming pools, training and fitness centers and ice arenas; they raise the quality of teaching physical education in schools, specialized secondary schools and universities," he wrote.

The Russian leader expressed confidence "that such large-scale and responsible work will certainly continue." "This is our absolute priority," he concluded.