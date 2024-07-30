Lawyer of German sentenced to death in Belarus hopes for presidential pardon

MINSK, July 30. /TASS/. Lawyer for German national Rico Krieger sentenced to death in Belarus, Vladimir Gorbach, hopes that his client will be pardoned by President Alexander Lukashenko.

""I would describe this conversation as candid and frank. I believe that the president has heard the opinions of all the people present at the meeting. We hope the president will show clemency," the BelTA news agency quoted the attorney as saying.

According to Gorbach, "Everything is in the hands of the president of the Republic of Belarus." "The rest is just guesswork. This case is widely bandied about in the media, but I personally do not know whether the plea was accepted or rejected. Alexander Grigorievich [Lukashenko] said that he will consider it and make a decision," the lawyer concluded.

On Tuesday, the Belarusian leader had a meeting with people involved in considering Krieger’s criminal case who sent a petition asking to be pardoned. Alexander Grib, deputy head of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB)’s directorate, in charge of investigating the case, told reporters that Krieger’s guilt in committing the crimes he was accused of was fully proven. "During the meeting, the president was informed of all the circumstances of this criminal case," the official said. "His guilt is unquestionable. Given that Krieger petitioned the president for a pardon, this decision is now up to the president in accordance with current legislation," Grib concluded.

The Minsk Regional Court found Krieger guilty of committing an act of terrorism, collaborating with foreign intelligence with the intention of harming Belarus’ national security, espionage, mercenarism and creating or participating in an extremist organization. The defendant was also found guilty of illegal possession and transportation of explosive substances and devices by an organized group, deliberate damage to transport routes which could have resulted in a human death, crash, accident or other dire consequences. Krieger did not appeal the verdict and it took legal effect.