Google’s refusal to maintain infrastructure results in YouTube’s lower quality

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The YouTube video sharing platform has been operating worse and worse since Google exited Russia two years ago, having stopped providing maintenance to its caching servers at Russian communication networks, Russia’s communications watchdog told TASS.

"Two years have gone by since Google left Russia, preferring to undergo the bankruptcy procedure for its Moscow office and stopping maintaining the infrastructure of its caching servers on our communication networks. This approach leads to lower quality of the video service, which we are already witnessing," the statement reads.

Simultaneously, YouTube is taking down an increasing number of Russian channels, the watchdog said.

"Having started with our media outlets, journalists and public figures, this year the Americans have switched to blocking the videos of our musicians. What is more, not some of their pieces, but everything, simply because they are popular among Russians. To date, a total of over 200 of our channels have been blocked. And more than 80 this year alone," the watchdog added.

Alexander Khinshtein, chair of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, previously said that YouTube traffic on desktop computers might be slowed down by 40% by the end of this week.

Earlier, Russian telecommunications operator Rostelecom informed about technical issues in the operation of equipment owned by Google and used on an operator’s network infrastructure, as well as in traffic exchange between telecom operators, which may affect the YouTube traffic in Russia.

YouTube was cautioned about potential technical issues with traffic speed on July 12, Rostelecom said, adding that Google (owner of the YouTube video sharing platform) was to be blamed for technical problems, as in 2022 the tech giant had washed its hands of expanding and renovating its equipment in Russia, which is used for backing up the Google Global Cache server (GGC, which facilitates user access to Google services).

In March 2022, YouTube disabled the Premium subscription option for Russians. After the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the video giant suspended monetization for content creators from Russia, while Google switched off contextual advertising for Russian residents from the search engine and video hosting.