Trump removes white dressing from his wounded ear

NEW YORK, July 21. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump removed a white dressing that covered his wounded right ear after the failed assassination attempt when he stood before a rally of his supporters in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Instead of the dressing, which Trump wore during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, his right ear is now covered by a small bandage.

At the start of the rally, Trump criticized those who claimed that he was a threat to democracy.

"They keep saying [I'm] a threat to democracy. I'm saying: what the hell did I do for democracy? Last week, I took a bullet for democracy," he said

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at an election rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear, while one of his supporters was killed in the shooting. The attacker, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers.