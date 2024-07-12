SSJ New plane carrying out test flight landed in Rameskoye airport successfully

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The SSJ New plane, which carried out a planned test flight, successfully landed in Ramenskoye, a source in the emergency agencies told TASS.

"The SSJ New plane with tail number 97001 was carrying out a test flight. The plane landed at the Ramenskoye airstrip without incidents," the source said.

Earlier on Friday, a Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane that was carrying out a test flight after repairs crashed in the Moscow Region, killing three crew members. Simultaneously, a similar SSJ New, tail number 97001, took off from Zhukovsky.

The Superjet New is an updated version of the Superjet 100, with as many imported parts as possible replaced with domestically-produced ones.