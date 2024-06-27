Forty-two people remain hospitalized after Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, June 27. /TASS/. The number of people who remain hospitalized after a Ukrainian attack on the city of Sevastopol has dropped to 42, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"Forty-two patients remain hospitalized in Sevastopol, among them 11 children," he wrote on Telegram.

On Wednesday, the governor said that 47 injured people were undergoing treatment in Sevastopol hospitals.

Twelve children and ten adults are currently hospitalized in Moscow. According to Razvozhayev, doctors say that nine patients are serious but stable, another nine are fair, and one child is in serious condition.

On June 23, Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure facilities in Sevastopol using ATACMS missiles with cluster warheads. Four missiles were shot down, while another one exploded in the air. Razvozhayev said that the attack had killed four people, including two children. More than 150 suffered injuries. The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal investigation into terrorism.