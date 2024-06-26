Six people killed by fire in Fryazino, no more people inside office building

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Six people died by fire in the office building fire in Fryazino, the law enforcement told TASS, adding that there are no more people inside the building.

"There are no more victims of the fire. There are also no missing persons," a law enforcement representative said.

According to emergency agencies, the fire was caused by an arc fault in the power grid.

"The fire was caused by an arc fault, which caused ignition of combustible materials," the source said.

An arc fault is an electric discharge, which happens in case of damage or malfunction in electric equipment.

The fire in Fryazino broke out on June 24, and engulfed the area of 5,000 square meters. At the moment of ignition, nine people were inside the building, one person has been rescued. Two people died after jumping out of windows, fleeing from fire. Bodies of six people were found inside the building. Early on June 25, the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that the fire has been eliminated. A repeat ignition occurred later that day.