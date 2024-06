MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknow Soldier by the Kremlin wall on Saturday.

June 22, 2024 marks the 83rd anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War.

The ceremony is traditionally attended by army and WWII veterans, as well as Russian senior military commanders. It will be followed by a minute of silence in honor of those who died for Victory and a march by the guard of honor.