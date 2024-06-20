Russia, Vietnam strengthen ties in culture and tourism — Putin

HANOI, 20 June. /TASS/. Moscow and Hanoi are developing cultural relations and Vietnam has become a popular destination for Russian tourists, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam.

"Tourist exchanges are developing, Russians like to visit Vietnamese resorts, which is greatly facilitated by direct flights between our two countries," Putin said.

According to the Russian president, "It has become a good tradition to hold regular mutual cultural days that help Russians and Vietnamese get to know each other's history, customs and way of life better." Putin said that this year such events will be held in Moscow and St. Petersburg on July 1-7.