COVID becomes seasonal, continues to be lethal — WHO representative to Russia

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. The coronavirus infection is still here and keeps taking lives, although it has acquired a seasonal nature, Batyr Berdyklychev, who heads the World Health Organization (WHO) office in Russia, told TASS.

"One can say that COVID has officially ceased to be, so to say, a threat to public health on an international scale since last year, according to the decision of the World Health Organization. However, this certainly does not mean that it has left us. Unfortunately, people get sick, infected and there are fatalities," the expert said. "One can say that COVID has become a seasonal infection," he concluded.