Majority of Columbine-inspired crimes prevented at planning stage — official

KRASNOYARSK, May 29. /TASS/. The majority of crimes inspired by the banned Columbine terrorist movement are being prevented at their preparation stage, Andrey Przhezdomsky, an official representative of the National Antiterrorism Committee, told TASS at the Antiterror forum.

"Now young people commit much more such acts than it was in the past. Regrettably, now there are many such situations, although the most of them are prevented at the planning stage and do not come to a crime itself," he reported.

Earlier, the Russian Interior Ministry reported that Russian law enforcement agencies recorded 15 incidents inspired by the banned Columbine terrorist movement in the country’s schools in 12 Russian regions last year. In late 2023, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov said at a meeting of the National Antiterrorism Committee that facts of teenagers' participation in this movement had been repeatedly uncovered.

The 18th All-Russian specialized Antiterror forum opened in Krasnoyarsk on May 29 and will run until May 31. The event is supported by the National Antiterrorism Committee and the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs.