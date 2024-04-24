MGIMO to host third international forum ‘Russia - Africa: What Next?’

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The opening ceremony of an international forum titled "Russia - Africa: What Next?" will take place at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University) on Wednesday.

Tuesday was the sporting day of the event that is set to run until April 26.

Senior Russian Foreign Ministry officials, including Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who serves as Russian special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, are expected to address the forum. MGIMO Rector Anatoly Torkunov and Russian Presidential Aide Andrey Fursenko are also expected to deliver welcoming addresses.

The forum’s key topics for discussion include ways to combat fake news, the development of academic tourism, and government support for youth projects and businesses.

The African Art exhibition of traditional art of the people of Africa is scheduled to open on the sidelines of the forum. In addition, a number of roundtables and debates will take place, which will involve leading Russian and African political figures, members of the academic community, diplomats and businessmen. Participants will discuss Russia’s cooperation with the African continent in the field of mineral resource management, partnership through the prism of BRICS and many other pressing issues. TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman will take part in a debate dubbed "Media Bridge Between Russia and Africa."

The forum was initiated as a discussion platform to boost youth dialogue between Russia and Africa, and allow student communities to exchange views on major issues pertaining to relations between Russia and African countries.