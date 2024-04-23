FSB arrests third suspect in car bombing of ex-SBU officer

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a third suspect in the failed assassination attempt on former Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) officer Vasily Prozorov, whose car was blown up in Moscow, the FSB press office said.

"The Lugansk regional branch of the FSB detained a Ukrainian citizen born in 1995 for taking part in preparations to blow up the car of a former SBU officer on April 12, 2024," the press office said.

It was established that in 2021 in Rubezhnoye, the arrestee made contact with an SBU agent, Ukrainian citizen Khrestina Yaroslava, born in 1995, who after the start of the special military operation moved to Warsaw. Acting on her instructions, in June 2023, the detainee staked out the place of residence of the former SBU officer. "In April 2024, [he] transferred 10,000 rubles ($107) to a courier to deliver the means of destruction, cloaked by the SBU as cosmetics items, from Lithuania to Russia. They were later used to commit the crime," the FSB said. The man pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the investigation.

Earlier, the court arrested Ivan Peskar, who transported the explosive device, and Vladimir Golovchenko, who is charged with organizing the attack.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado belonging to former SBU officer Vasily Prozorov, who moved to Russia before the start of the special military operation, exploded on Korovinskoe Highway in north Moscow. The attackers planted a self-made explosive device under the bottom of the car. Charges have been filed for attempted murder. Prozorov, who was injured, said that the Kiev regime was behind the assassination attempt.