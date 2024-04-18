HIV rate in Russia below 1%, expert says

KAMPALA, April 18. /TASS/. Russia has a rate of 800 HIV cases per 100,000 population, according to data from late 2023, Dmitry Kireyev, head of the federal sanitary watchdog’s Laboratory for HIV Diagnostics and Molecular Epidemiology, said.

"As for HIV rates, the nation’s average rate stood at 800 HIV cases per 100,000 people at the end of last year. This means that 0.8% of Russians are HIV-positive," he pointed out at the first Russian-African International Conference on Combating Infectious Diseases.

Kireyev noted that the rate of HIV-positive people was different across Russian regions, depending on the number of intravenous drug users. "Men get infected with HIV more often than women in our country. As for age groups, the 18 to 35 year-old cohort is most affected," the expert added.