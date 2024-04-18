Tarantino scraps plans for final film — media

NEW YORK, April 18. /TASS/. Acclaimed American film director Quentin Tarantino has abandoned plans to make The Movie Critic, which was supposed to be his 10th and final film, Deadline revealed, citing sources close to the director.

The news portal was told that the filmmaker had "simply changed his mind." According to Deadline, Tarantino rewrote the script, which delayed the launch of production. The auteur will take some time to figure out his next move.

Brad Pitt was slated to play the lead. The film would have marked Tarantino’s third collab with the US actor after Inglourious Basterds, released in 2009, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which hit screens a decade later. In an interview with Deadline earlier, the filmmaker said that the movie centered around a guy who "used to write movie reviews for a porno rag," set in 1977 California.

A year ago, Tarantino told Spain’s newspaper La Vanguardia that he was busy working on his final film, after which he would try his hand at television.