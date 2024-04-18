German court arrests two men suspected of working for Russian intelligence

BERLIN, April 18. /TASS/. A German court arrested two men, detained in Bavaria over suspicion of working for Russian intelligence agencies, the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office announced.

"The Federal Court’s investigative judge enacted the arrest warrant against German-Russian citizen Alexander Y.," the Office said in a statement. The second detainee - Dieter S., was tried and arrested on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that two men were detained over suspicions of spying for Russia. The agency called them "German-Russian citizens." Both are suspected of working for a foreign intelligence agency. In addition, Dieter S. is also suspected of "conspiring in in order to organize explosion and arson, espionage for sabotage, and filming of military facilities, which poses a security threat."

According to the Office, Dieter S. was working to undermine Germany’s efforts on military support for Ukraine. Alexander Y. started assisting him in March, 2024.

The prosecution claims that, between December, 2014 and September, 2016, Dieter S. participated in a DPR military unit. In this regard, he is being suspected of participation in a foreign terrorist organization and of preparing a violent crime that poses a threat to state security.

The two men were detained earlier in the city of Bayreuth, Bavaria.