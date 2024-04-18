Nearly 18,000 houses flooded in Russia, operational services say

TASS, April 18. The number of residential houses flooded on the territory of Russia as a result of spring floods has increased by 1,700 over the day and reached almost 18,000, the largest number is again in the Orenburg and Kurgan Regions, operational services told TASS.

"As of the morning of April 18, 17,808 residential houses in 210 settlements were flooded, which is a 1,700 rise over the day. The Orenburg and Kurgan Regions are the most affected," the source said.

In addition, 32,593 homesteads were flooded, which is 1,554 more than the day before, as well as 95 low-water bridges and 77 sections of roads.

Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov earlier reported to President Vladimir Putin that the spring flood wave had passed Orsk and Orenburg, the water level was dangerous but decreasing. At the same time, he said that according to forecasts, in the near future the water level in Kurgan will reach 10 meters, which is a historical maximum.