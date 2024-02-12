Court fines 3 foreign IT companies $16,468 for violating information dissemination rules

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Moscow Magistrate's Court fined three foreign IT companies a total of 1.5 million rubles ($16,468) for violating the rules of information dissemination, the press service of the Moscow City Court told TASS.

"By the resolution of the magistrate of court district No. 422 of the Tagansky district of Moscow on an administrative offense under Part 1.1 of Article 13.31 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (failure to fulfill duties by the organizer of the dissemination of information on the Internet) in relation to companies Status Research & Development GmbH, Wire Swiss GmbH, Keybase, Inc. they were sentenced to an administrative fine in the amount of 500,000 rubles each," the court’s representative said.

The court decisions have not yet entered into force and can be appealed to the appellate instance.