Traveler Fyodor Konyukhov crosses UAE by camel

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The first Russia-UAE expedition, conducted by prominent Russian explorer Fyodor Konyukhov and seaside entrepreneur Ivan Molchanov, has ended in the United Arab Emirates, the International Travel Center of Fyodor Konyukhov reports.

"The Through the Seven Emirates expedition started in Al Ain near the Abu Dhabi emirate. In two weeks, the expedition passed through all seven emirates and was concluded in the village of Al-Saadi in the Ras Al Khaimah emirate. Russia’s team was made up of Fyodor Konyukhov, Ivan Molchanov, Oskar Konyukhov (head of expeditionary headquarters), Pavel Bogachyov and Yakov Orlov. The caravan consisted of ten camels, five of which were for Russian participants, and another five - for local camel chasseurs," the message reads.

The success of this expedition will open the door for crossing the entire Arabian Peninsula from east to west, from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea through Saudi Arabia. The route will pass roughly along the Tropic of Cancer (23rd degree north latitude).

"My last caravan expedition was in Ethiopia, and I am very glad to be in the desert again. It is a great pleasure to be close to the traditions and customs of the people of these areas. Traveling by camel is a trip through time. Huge sand dunes, rough desert wind, endless starry nights - all of this makes one think about eternity. I will bring from the desert my fresh impressions, sketches for my future paintings and plans for a big expedition across the entire Arabian Peninsula," Konyukhov said.

This is not Konyukhov's first go-round in a caravan. A more than 1,000-kilometer expedition by camel called "In the footsteps of the Great Silk Road" through Kalmykia, Dagestan, the Astrakhan, Volgograd and Stavropol Regions took place in 2002. In 2009, along with Mongolian and Kalmyk chasseurs, Konyukhov crossed Mongolia from east to west. In 2011 he also managed to cross the Danakil Desert in Ethiopia, which is one of the hottest places on the planet. The caravan traveled 1,200 kilometers in 40 days.