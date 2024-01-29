Hainan’s Sanya registers more than 1,300 yachts

HAIKOU /China/, January 29. /The total number of registered yachts in the Chinese resort city of Sanya (southern Hainan Province) reached 1,367 vessels by the end of 2023, Xinhua News Agency reported with reference to local authorities.

In 2023 the city registered 230 new yachts. Statistics show that in 2023, about 1.08 million tourists in Sanya took yacht trips, which is 82.8% more than in 2022. Over the past year, yachts that were registered in the city sailed out to sea a total of 161,100 times, an increase of 67.2% year-on-year.

Hainan yacht vacations are now gradually transforming from a luxury vacation to a leisure activity for the masses. In recent years, the authorities have also been actively supporting the construction of appropriate infrastructure to promote this tourism destination.

Hainan is a unique region of China from the point of view of the development of the yachting industry; among its advantages are a long coastline and the presence of the country's only major tourist cluster located in a tropical zone.