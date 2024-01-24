Russia delivers second batch of humanitarian aid to Somalia

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia has delivered a second batch of humanitarian food aid to Somalia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on its website.

"The second batch of Russian humanitarian food aid was delivered to the seaport of Mogadishu on January 24," the ministry said.

"Members of Somalia’s government participated in the relevant official ceremony," the ministry noted. "Sincere appreciation was extended to the Russian Federation for its assistance in ensuring food security in Somalia, especially important now in light of the poor humanitarian situation in this Eastern African country, which is friendly to us," it added.