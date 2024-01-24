Brand Analytics registers first Russian GPT neural network for social media analysis

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Brand Analytics has registered the BrandGPT, the first Russian GPT neural network for social media and mass media analysis in interests of the business, the company’s press service told TASS.

"Brand Analytics Company has received from the Federal Intellectual Property Service the certificate of registration for BrandGPT software - the first Russian large generative language model with the business specialization," the company informed.

Unlike other domestic GPT solutions (GigaChat and YandexGPT) designed to generate new content, the BrandGPT generates analytical answers that can help the business in decision-making, the press service noted.

The new smart AI assistant analyzes reports from social and mass media relevant to a task in real time and provides users with analytical answers to questions.