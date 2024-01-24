Non-governmental Russian Houses to continue opening — official

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The process of opening non-governmental Russian Houses will continue, Evgeny Primakov, the director of Russia's agency for international humanitarian cooperation, told TASS.

"Of course [there will be]," he said when asked whether Russian Houses will still be opened on a non-governmental basis. "I will not name the countries now. This would be wrong, as it is always a legal process. But we have at least five outstanding requests at all times."

Primakov noted that such Russian Houses will be opened in some African countries, even in those where the agency is already represented. "There, people want to see more of the Russian language, more culture, education and science," he added.