Miss World 2024 to be held in February-March in India

NEW DELHI, January 19. /TASS/. The Miss World international beauty pageant will be held in India this year, the event's X account quoted CEO of the Miss World Organization Julia Morley as saying.

"Excitement fills the air as we proudly announce India as the host country for Miss World," she said. The last time the pageant was held in India was in 1996, then it was held in Bangalore. This year it will be held for the 71st time. The host cities will be New Delhi and Mumbai.

The opening ceremony of the contest is scheduled for February 20. The final and announcement of the winners will be held on March 9. Representatives of 120 countries, who won national beauty contests in their countries, are expected to compete for the crown. Twenty women will make it to the finals.

"Miss World will showcase the rich tapestry of India's culture, traditions, heritage, arts and crafts, textiles, cuisine, tourism and much more to a massive global audience," said Munish Gupta, advisor to the Miss World Organization in India.

The Miss World International pageant was first held in 1951 on the initiative of British citizen Eric Morley and his wife Julia. According to the organizers, the purpose of the event is to promote the principles of tolerance and charity in the world by putting the beauty of contestants, inside and out, on display. Along with Miss Universe, Miss International and Miss Earth, Miss World is considered one of the most prestigious pageants of its kind.