PREVIEW: Putin to meet with winners, mentors of ‘Professionals’ championship

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the winners and mentors of the nation-wide "Professionals" skill championship.

The finals took place in St. Petersburg in late November; it involved 679 young specialists - college and school students aged above 14. The competitors included Russian nationals, as well as citizens of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Vietnam, India, Kazakhstan, China, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the Philippines.

There are a total of 385 winners. College students competed in 35 areas, while school students competed in 20. These areas included corporate protection again IT security threats, industrial automation and drone repairs, among others.

Earlier this fall, Putin met with participants of one tournament - the High-tech championship - in Veliky Novgorod. Back then, the president supported the idea to make this competition annual.