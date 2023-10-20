FSB seizes 352 weapons in 38 regions, including 42 grenade launchers in August-September

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has seized 352 weapons, including 42 grenade launchers, in 38 regions during large-scale detective measures in August-September.
In cooperation with the Interior Ministry and Rosgvardiya, the criminal activity of 119 residents of 38 territories involved in the illegal circulation of weapons and their sale was suppressed, the FSB said in a news release. In August-September 2023 the homes of illegal weapons dealers were searched and 352 firearms of domestic and foreign production were seized (42 grenade launchers, 6 machine guns, 67 automatic rifles, 12 submachine guns, 105 rifles, carbines and shotguns, 120 pistols and revolvers, as well as 607 grenades, shells and mines of various modifications, 33 kilograms of explosives - both gunpowder and TNT - and 138 thousand rounds of ammunition). The activity of 42 underground workshops for upgrading weapons and making ammunition was stopped, the FSB said.