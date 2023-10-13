Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin rose by 1.3% and amounted at 78.3%, according to the results of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) that published the results of a survey conducted on October 2-8 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 78.3% of respondents answered positively (+1.3% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's rose by 1.3% and amounted to 74.9%," the pollsters noted.

Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 52% (+0.9%) and 49.7% (+1.2%), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 61.2% of respondents (+1% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 31.9% of respondents (+2.4%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 27.4% (-0.7%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 16.7% (+1.8%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 7.3% (-0.2%).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 39.2% (+0.7%), with the CPRF supported by 10.6% (+0.1%). The LDPR got 9.8% (+0.3%), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 4.8% (-0.3%), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.2% (-0.5% over the week).