Alleged assault on AfD leader still uncorroborated — prosecution

BERLIN, October 6. /TASS/. The prosecutor’s office in the German city of Ingolstadt has not yet received any witness statements corroborating the alleged assault on Tino Chrupalla, co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, the DPA news agency reported.

According to AfD officials, someone tried to stab Chrupalla with a syringe filled with an unidentified liquid at a campaign event in Ingolstadt. The incident is believed to have taken place when two people were taking pictures with the politician.

"Witnesses did not see a syringe or any sign of assault," the prosecution said in a statement. In addition, no traces of toxic agents were found in the politician’s blood, only painkillers.

The incident took place on October 4, and Chrupalla was discharged from the hospital the next day.

The German region of Bavaria will hold its local elections on October 8. According to recent opinion polls, AfD is fighting for second place with two other parties.