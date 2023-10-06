Poll reveals level of Russian public’s confidence in Putin

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The proportion of Russian citizens' confidence in President Vladimir Putin dropped by 0.3% and stood at 77%, according to the results of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) that published the results of a survey conducted from September 25 to October 1 among 1,600 respondents aged over 18.

"When asked about trust in Putin, 77% of respondents answered positively (-0.3% over the week), the approval rate of the Russian president's dropped by 0.1% and amounted to 73.6%," the pollsters noted.

Positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government amounted to 51.1% (remained unchanged) and 48.5% (remained unchanged), respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 60.2% of respondents (+0.2% over the week).

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 29.5% of respondents (-1.9%), Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 28.1% (+1.8%), the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Leonid Slutsky got 14.9% (-1.3%), and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 7.5% (remained unchanged).

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 38.5% (-0.7%), with the CPRF supported by 10.5% (-0.1%). The LDPR got 9.5% (+0.5%), A Just Russia - For Truth procured 5.1% (+0.2%), and The New People party’s figures came to 4.7% (-0.4 over the week).