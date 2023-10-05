Baku ready for Azerbaijan-Armenia-EU talks in Brussels

BAKU, October 5. /TASS/. Baku is ready for talks with Yerevan on a trilateral Azerbaijan-Armenia-EU platform in Brussels, the Azerbaijani leader's aide, Hikmet Hajiyev, has said.

"Azerbaijan is ready for trilateral meetings on the Azerbaijan-Armenia-EU platform in Brussels soon," Hajiyev wrote on his page on the social media X (formerly Twitter).

Hajiyev explained that Azerbaijan had refused to go to the meeting scheduled for October 5 in Granada because of France's biased position and objections to Turkey's participation in these talks.

"We were also in favor of Spain's participation as a host in this meeting. It is wrong to present Baku's refusal as Azerbaijan's reluctance to hold talks with Armenia," Hajiyev emphasized.

A meeting between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan was to be held in Spain on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit. According to a high-ranking EU official, there was an attempt to organize "two plus three" negotiations with the participation of Paris, Berlin and Brussels.

Azerbaijan’s news agency APA reported earlier that Aliyev had refused to go to the meeting in Granada. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not participate in the meeting on Armenia in Granada, scheduled for October 5, the Turkish ruling Justice and Development Party’s spokesman Omer Celik said later.