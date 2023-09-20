Spy detained in Lugansk for passing military information to Kiev

LUGANSK, September 20. /TASS/. Operatives of the Lugansk People's Republic’s office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained a resident of Novoaidar, who worked for the Security Service of Ukraine. The FSB told TASS that the man had been passing to Kiev information about positions and locations of Russian military equipment participating in a special military operation.

The detainee, "guided by personal motives", assisted the Ukrainian military and cooperated with officers of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of 2022, the man received from a foreign intelligence service assignments to collect and transmit information of a military nature. For this, he spotted hidden positions and locations of Russian military equipment, involved in a special military operation," the news release reads.

The spy passed the gathered data to Ukrainian intelligence service officers via Internet messengers.

The regional FSB office launched criminal proceedings over espionage.