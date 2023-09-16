Russian Health Ministry assesses national epidemic situation as stable

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s epidemic situation is stable, but the regions are told to get ready for a seasonal surge in respiratory infections, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, told TASS.

"Despite a certain rise in cases of acute respiratory viral infections, which are related to the return [of people] from vacations and the start of an academic year, in general the epidemic situation is stable now," Kuznetsov said.

"By decision of the crisis center of the Russian Health Ministry headed by Minister Mikhail Murashko, the regions have been instructed to organize preparations for a seasonal rise in respiratory infections, which is typical of autumn, including to create the required stock of medicines, to arrange the routing of patients, and to work on strengthening the district and infectious disease service," Kuznetsov said.

