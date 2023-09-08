Russian-language news enjoy popularity in UAE — Emirates News Agency CEO

ABU DHABI, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian-language version of the Emirates News Agency (WAM) enjoys popularity in the country, WAM Director General Mohamed Jalal told TASS.

"I don't have the number right now, but I know it's popular," he said when asked about the Alrayssiaudience of the WAM Russian-language website.

"We also have one Russian journalist working with us, she's taking care of this," he said. "We see that there is a lot of efforts to make it much more visible. We are trying to have more in the future. Maybe some more stories about the [Russian] community, Russian community in the UAE is growing."

He stressed that Russia and the United Arab Emirates maintain "a very good relationship." According to Alrayssi, the UAE is glad that Russia journalists will attend the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi on November 14-16. "That will build more and more connection between us. That will help us even to achieve more," he noted.

The Global Media Congress was first held in Abu Dhabi in November 2022. A TASS delegation led by the then Director General Sergey Mikhailov took part. Mikhailov and Alrayssi signed a memorandum of cooperation between TASS and WAM.

During the 49th conference of the General Assembly of the Federation of Arab News Agencies in Abu Dhabi on November 16, 2022, Mikhailov presented TASS’ Arabic-language newsline, which had been launched on November 1.