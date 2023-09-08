FSB exposes Ukrainian national who arrives in Kaliningrad to spy for Poland

KALININGRAD, September 8. /TASS/. The regional office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Kaliningrad Region and border guards have identified a citizen of Ukraine, who had arrived in the region with the aim of collecting information on instructions from Poland’s Internal Security Agency. The man, born in 1996, was warned about the inadmissibility of espionage on the territory Russia and will be deported, the FSB office’s press service said.

In order to prevent harm to Russia’s security, the Kaliningrad Region’s FSB office announced an official warning to the suspect about the inadmissibility of "actions that create conditions for committing a crime under Article 276 of the Criminal Code (Espionage)." The man will be deported soon. He will face a long ban on entering Russia.