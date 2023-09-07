Russia's FSB foils illegal export of components for military aircraft to West, Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted the activities of an organized criminal group engaged in the illegal export abroad of components for combat aircraft and helicopters, including for use by the Ukrainian military, the FSB press office reported.

"The activity of an organized group specializing in illegal trading in military equipment, as well as in the smuggling of components and spare parts for military aircraft to Western European countries has been suppressed," the press office said.

According to the FSB, "a criminal group consisting of citizens of Ukraine and one of the Central Asian countries, operating in Russia, regularly bought and repaired components for combat aircraft and helicopters for the purpose of their subsequent illegal export abroad, including for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces." Over 100 components for combat aircraft, $117,000 and 59,000 euros were seized. In addition, the FSB said that "documents on the participation of the detainees in the organization of repair and restoration work on components for Ukrainian military aircraft and helicopters" were obtained.

Criminal charges have been filed against the detainees under Articles 30 and 226.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Smuggling of Other Military Equipment, Committed by an Organized Group"). All defendants in the criminal case have been placed under arrest by Moscow’s Lefortovo Court.