FSB catches Krasnodar resident trying to join Ukrainian army

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a resident of the Krasnodar Region who was trying to leave Russia and join the Ukrainian army.

"Russia’s Federal Security Service has suppressed the illegal activity of a Russian citizen, a resident of the Krasnodar Region, suspected of preparing to commit high treason, namely defecting to the enemy," the FSB’s public relations center said. "It was established that in order to join the Ukrainian army, the Russian citizen in question contacted an agent of the Security Service of Ukraine, who was recruiting and training volunteers to take part in hostilities against Russia’s Armed Forces. The suspect was detained while attempting to move to Ukraine," the FSB said.

Criminal proceedings were launched against the detainee under part 1 of article 30 and article 275 of the Criminal Code (preparation for high treason and defection to the enemy).