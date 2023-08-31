Foreign citizens obtain over 30,000 electronic visas to Russia since August 1

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Foreign citizens have obtained over 30,000 electronic visas to Russia since they began to be issued on August 1, the Russian Foreign Ministry consular department said.

The electronic visa is available to citizens of 55 states. It allows for a single entry into Russia as part of a guest, business, or tourist visit or for participation in various events. It is valid for 60 days after the date of issue and provides for a 16-day stay in Russia.

"In the first not-yet-over month of the project’s operation, almost 31,000 such visas were provided. Electronic visas were issued most frequently to people from China, Estonia, India, Germany and Turkey. About 14,000 foreigners have already used said visas, entering primarily through Moscow area airports, the Pulkovo airport and customs checkpoints in Ivangorod and the Primorsky Region," the department said on its Telegram channel.

The department underscored that it expects electronic visas to become increasingly popular as logistical issues, which are the main obstacle for foreign tourist flow, are resolved.

"Complex and expensive transportation logistics for tourists from countries that have no direct air service with Russia as well as the impossibility of using bank cards issued abroad within Russia, remain the principal restraining factors for the increase of incoming tourist flow at this stage," the department said.

The department also noted that over 580,000 "traditional" visas have been issued to foreigners since the beginning of 2023.