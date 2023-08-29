Russian hotel industry to accommodate over 94 mln tourists by 2030 — ministry

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia’s hotel room capacity stands at 73 mln tourists, but with revamping, hotels will be able to take in 21 mln additional tourists by 2030, a representative from the Economic Development Ministry’s press service reported following a strategic session on tourism at the Government’s Coordination center.

"Current room capacity can accommodate 73 mln tourists. If it is upgraded taking into account new tourist hotspots and the development of year-round infrastructure, hotels will be able to take in an additional 21 mln tourists by 2030. We will reach an occupancy level of 52%, which is the break-even point for hotels," the report said.

There are currently over 1 mln rooms in Russia with an average annual occupancy rate of 39%, while in popular tourist spots and in peak season, there are no vacancies. All in all, it is necessary to add 238,000 rooms and keep them at an occupancy rate of over 70% in the country by 2030.