Chateau La Grace Dieu des Prieurs awarded top honors at Bordeaux Masters Competition

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Chateau La Grace Dieu des Prieurs, a winery owned by Andrey Filatov, President of the Chess Federation of Russia and philanthropist, has been awarded top honors at the Bordeaux Masters competition, the Chess Federation of Russia reported.

Based on the results of blind tastings, the red wine Chateau La Grace Dieu des Prieurs, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru 2018, by Art Russe, and Cuvee Elena 2021 have each won Masters in their respective price categories, the highest honor of the Global Wine Masters.

Established by respected industry magazine The Drinks Business, the competition is held annually in London. The jury is made up of top experts holding the titles of Master of Wine and Master Sommelier. The judges blind-taste the wines, ranking them across different price categories. The year’s top wines are awarded bronze, silver and gold medals. Outstanding, best-in-class wines receive the competition's highest honor, the Bordeaux Master.

"Chateau La Grace Dieu des Prieurs was the source of one of the competition’s most surprising and lovely wines", Patrick Schmitt, Master of Wine, wrote in a review article.

La Grace Dieu des Prieurs vineyard is situated among other grand cru vineyards in one of France's oldest wine-growing areas of the Saint-Emilion region, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999. Chateau La Grace Dieu des Prieurs was founded in 1885. Andrey Filatov, President of the Chess Federation of Russia, and founder of the Art Russe Foundation acquired the winery in 2013. In 2014-2017, the estate underwent a major transformation aimed at preserving the French winemaking traditions, while enhancing them with innovative production methods to achieve the highest quality level. Eminent consulting oenologist Louis Mitjavile was invited to upgrade the wine production process. The architectural design for the renovation of the chateau was elaborated by the renowned French architect Jean Nouvel.