Russian schools to hold exercise on actions during emergencies for first time

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian primary and secondary schools will hold united exercise for teachers on August 29 and 30, practicing actions during emergency situations, the Ministry of Education of Russia announced.

The exercise will be based on a complex terrorist threat scenario that will involve both education specialists and security employees; the exercise will be organized by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian National Guard and regional authorities.

During the exercise, schools will test public announcement systems, practice cooperation with emergency services and anti-terrorist commissions. They will aid exercise organizers, will objectively assess the correctness of participants’ actions and will provide qualified recommendations.