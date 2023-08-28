{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian schools to hold exercise on actions during emergencies for first time

The exercise will be based on a complex terrorist threat scenario involving both educators and security personnel

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian primary and secondary schools will hold united exercise for teachers on August 29 and 30, practicing actions during emergency situations, the Ministry of Education of Russia announced.

The exercise will be based on a complex terrorist threat scenario that will involve both education specialists and security employees; the exercise will be organized by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Russian National Guard and regional authorities.

During the exercise, schools will test public announcement systems, practice cooperation with emergency services and anti-terrorist commissions. They will aid exercise organizers, will objectively assess the correctness of participants’ actions and will provide qualified recommendations.

Sailor of Russia’s Northern Fleet charged with treason
The military court is set to start hearings on the merits of the case on September 19
Indian lander sends back first data from Moon
ISRO official Bee Darukesh told the Press Trust of India news agency that the results came as a surprise to experts
Zelensky says doesn’t want to move fighting to Russian territory not to be left alone
The President of Ukraine answered the question whether he allows the transfer of hostilities to the territory of the Russian Federation
Emirati company seeks license to produce SSJ 100 jets — newspaper
It is reported that SJI is attempting to persuade Italian authorities to lift the seizure
Putin’s fall schedule includes international visits — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov refrained from giving further details
Russia to continue providing comprehensive assistance to Mali – Russian mission to UN
According to Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the organization, the West does not know how to cooperate with the countries of the Global South "on an equal and respectful basis"
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Nuclear weapons sent to Belarus in response to West’s aggression — Russian official
According to Alexey Shevtsov, even before the special military operation, Western countries increased military, political and economic pressure on Minsk, "openly sponsored the Belarusian opposition activists and trained militants"
Russian forces take strategic stronghold, destroy Ukrainian troop company near Kupyansk
Assault and army aviation crews delivered 13 strikes on concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and hardware
Hungarian President believes conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved militarily
"Therefore, it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table. I expressed this strong opinion to President [Zelensky] both publicly and privately," Katalin Novak said
World’s e-Sports governing body allows Russian teams to compete under national flag
The IESF previously ruled on April 18, 2022 to strip Russia’s e-athletes of their right to participate in international tournaments under their country’s national flag and anthem
Minsk’s application for BRICS membership to be considered on priority basis – top diplomat
Foreign Minister of the Republic Sergei Aleinik said that Minsk is counting on active work within the community, while he "has something to offer"
Decision to transfer Scythian gold to Ukraine unlikely to be reversed — presidential envoy
Mikhail Shvydkoy once again stressed that the Dutch court’s decision about the Scythian gold collection was politicized
Bank of Russia registers new money transfer system
It is noted that payments via Kwikpay can be made using a mobile app to thirty seven countries, including certain CIS, EU and Asian nations
Putin, Ramaphosa to continue coordination after BRICS summit — presidential spokesman
The BRICS summit was held in Johannesburg under the leadership of South Africa from August 22 to 24
MOEX index exceeds 3,200 points for the first time since August 14
At the opening of trading, as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index stood at 3,161.36 points (+0.13%)
Macron’s remarks about approach to world events show West starting to sober up — diplomat
Addressing an annual conference of French ambassadors, the French leader said that the international situation was becoming more complicated and this was fraught with the risk of the West and especially Europe becoming weaker
Russian Su-30 prevents border violation by US Reaper drone over Black Sea
The National Defense Control Center of Russia reported that when the Su-30 approached, the UAV turned in the opposite direction from the state border of Russia
Ukrainian attack repelled in Kleshcheyevo area in DPR – Kadyrov
The head of Chechnya also published a video showing damaged equipment and "corpses of Ukrainian attack aircraft"
Read more
Over 60 Ukrainian drones shot down in LPR over past week
According to the acting head of the republic, Leonid Pasechnik, the Russian forces used air defense systems and electronic warfare for this purpose
Zelensky says Ukraine ready to go on fighting for long time if losses are minimized
The President of Ukraine noted that the country is even ready to live in conditions of hostilities "following the example of Israel"
Hainan's trade volume with RCEP countries up 19.3% in 1H 2023
Australia, Indonesia and Japan were the province's three largest trading partners in the reporting period
Ex-employee of US consulate pleads guilty to collecting data about special military op
According to Robert Shonov, he was approached by US embassy employees "seeking information about the key developments in Russia"
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
Wagner chief identified as one of victims of recent plane crash north of Moscow
The identities of all 10 victims have been established
Russia creates cutting-edge, stealth mobile coastal defense radar
It will enable strike weapons furnished with missiles operational within a range of around 400 km to address the tasks of detecting naval targets at these ranges and issuing preliminary target acquisition data
Post-Soviet security bloc set for further expansion, says chief of CSTO Joint Staff
It is also noted that the CSTO is set to hold joint measures with African states and invite them to drills as observers
Kazakh military arrives in Belarus to take part in CSTO drills
The drills are envisioned as a joint exercise with the CSTO collective rapid reaction forces, dubbed Combat Brotherhood 2023
Putin already expressed condolences to Wagner founder’s family, says Kremlin spokesman
There is no information yet on Prigozhin’s funeral, Dmitry Peskov noted
Shakeup in world order threatens to weaken West, Europe — Macron
According to the French leader, "the role of the UN Security Council, as well as many other international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, is constantly being challenged"
Ukrainian defense minister says country’s mobilization plan hasn’t been met yet
There are suggestions in the Ukrainian media that due to serious losses on the battlefield in Ukraine, a new mobilization plan may be announced
West set to intensify recon, intelligence activity during CSTO drills — joint staff chief
According to Anatoly Sidorov, the West tries to obtain as much information as possible about troop composition, drill locations and the number of participants
Lavrov says BRICS leaders deal with real issues, unlike their Western counterparts
The BRICS summit was held in Johannesburg from August 22-24
Kyrgyz, Tajik military arrived in Belarus to take part in Combat Brotherhood drills
The maneuvers will take place from 1 to 6 September
Scholz, Macron wonder why Putin kept quiet about sanctions in 2022 talks with them — Bild
At the same time, the German chancellor noted that the Russian president had explained his point of view on what was happening in Ukraine
Expert RA rating agency assigns highest ESG rating in Russia to Sberbank
It is noted that Sber has become the first Russian company with the ESG-II(a) rating assigned
Over 20 countries join G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine — Zelensky
On the sidelines of the July NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 adopted a declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine
Senior Russian security official describes situation in Transnistria as difficult
"Obviously, the current situation in Moldova is fraught with risks not only for its internal but also for regional security," Alexey Shevtsov said
Ukrainians making attempts to counterattack near Krasny Liman, Kupyansk — DPR leader
The enemy made at least 12 attempts to counterattack last night to retake Russian positions near Yagodnoye, Novosyolovskoye, Nadezhda and Yampolovka, Denis Pushilin said
Lavrov sees no prospects for Ukraine talks between Russia, West
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy"
London sanctions Zaporozhye, Kherson regions’ heads, Russian banks’ management
Members of the management of Sberbank, Gazprombank and Otkritie Bank, Sovcombank, Goznak, member of the supervisory board of VTB Bank Valery Sidorenko have been sanctioned as well
Ukrainian forces lose more than 4,800 servicemen over week
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian army had been unsuccessfully trying to launch an offensive since June 4
Hainan’s Sanya holds nearly 1.7 thousand exhibition events in 1H 2023
More than 340 thousand people took part in the events
Lavrov discusses upcoming ministerial meeting with ambassador of Caspian littoral states
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations
France ready to support ECOWAS’ military action in Niger — Macron
The French leader stated that the rebels put Niger’s population at risk by "refusing to fight terrorism and moving away from beneficial economic policy"
Russian diplomat highlights Lavrov’s role in admitting Ethiopia to BRICS
It will become a member of the association from January 1, 2024
Press review: EU still hooked on sanctions high and Kiev seen shifting to 2024 battle prep
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 28th
UAE sees its ties with West 'unbroken' after invitation to BRICS — Bloomberg
"We are focusing on our growth [in trade] with the United States. We have a growth of about $23 billion. That is a growth from $20 billion last year. There is a huge work that is happening with the West," Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said
Israeli strike leaves Aleppo airport out of service — Syrian Defense Ministry
Aleppo International Airport was targeted twice earlier this year
Russia set to further develop relations with Zimbabwe — foreign ministry
"Moscow reiterates its principled commitment to the further development of relations of comprehensive partnership and mutually advantageous cooperation with the friendly Republic of Zimbabwe, to close interaction in international and regional affairs," it said
Russia’s arms plants churning out even more weapons than military needs, says Medvedev
"This is how our defense industry operates. Its workshops are running on three shifts and the industry will produce as many weapons as it takes to effectively defend our Fatherland," Dmitry Medvedev stressed
Lebanon issued arrest warrants for two Russian nationals accused of espionage – report
According to Naharnet, the investigating judge of the country's military tribunal, Fadi Sawwan, accused them of "crimes related to providing the Israeli enemy with information that endangers" Lebanese security
Zimbabwean MFA summons EU ambassadors over report by election observers
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Amon Murvira accused the EU mission of misleading the world about how the elections were held
Putin tells Modi that Lavrov will represent Russia at G20 — Modi’s office
While expressing an understanding for Russia’s decision, Narendra Modi thanked the Russian president for the country’s consistent support to all initiatives under India’s G20 Presidency
Russian diplomats visit detained Russian national in Finnish prison
"The embassy stays in touch with Torden and his attorney and is taking all possible measures to defend the Russian citizen’s legal interests," the embassy added
Rally in Niger urges country’s military leaders to cooperate with Russia — report
According to the report, the supporters of the council condemned France "for trampling on Niger's independence and sovereignty" and demanded that the military "prioritize the development of partnership with Russia"
Yandex Cloud reports soaring revenues in H1 2023
The number of accounts on the platform increased to 27,900, the platform informed
Russian airliner makes emergency landing in Uzbekistan
According to Uzbekistan Airports, upon the landing of the aircraft the ailing passenger was hospitalized and provided with professional medical care
Hainan holds presentation on international potential of Yazhou Bay Science City for youth
According to Sanya Daily, the event is aimed at attracting qualified young people from foreign universities for the development of Hainan Free Trade Port
Czech Republic cannot abandon Russian oil yet — trade minister
"Following completion of the TAL+ [oil pipeline] construction and a significant boost in the Transalpine oil pipeline’s (TAL) capacity, it will be possible to sever supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline from Russia," Josef Sikela noted
Russian forces repel over 20 Ukrainian attempts to infiltrate LPR territory in past week
According to Leonid Pasechnik, Russian forces wiped out 24 artillery systems and mortars, including a Polish-made Krab howitzer and a US-made M777 howitzer, six armored vehicles, including one tank, ten cars
Ceasefire not enough to achieve peace in Ukraine, says French president
Emmanuel Macron called on diplomats to step up efforts to pave the way for "lasting peace"
IN BRIEF: BRICS Declaration on voice of Global South, drift away from dollar, UN reform
BRICS advocates the use of national currencies in trade and financial transactions between the countries of the association
Macron calls for concluding more arms control agreements when Ukrainian conflict ends
The French leader declared his wish to "build this new world order" in which France would play the role of "a framework state in a new alliance"
Expanded BRICS to overtake G7 by four-fold in population, boast 44% of global oil reserves
The GDP of the newly expanded BRICS in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) will reach $65 trln, or 37.3% of global GDP, versus the G7 at 29.9%
Bosnia-Herzegovina should join BRICS, not EU — Republika Srpska’s president
"Within days, representatives of Republika Srpska institutions will send a proposal to the BiH authorities for considering such an initiative," Milorad Dodik said
Gazprom to launch synthetic oil production this year
The Omsk Lubricants Plant will become the Russia’s largest facility producing components for synthetic oils used in motor vehicles and industrial equipment
Ukraine's promised F-16 jets to end up as war trophies at exhibition in Russia — expert
Despite the plans to supply F-16 jets, North Korea believes that it is the US and Western countries that will suffer a "strategic defeat"
Number of tourists in Hainan's Haikou up 24% in 1H
Revenues of local companies grew 25.3%
Rostelecom supports idea of hybrid communication network for UAVs
"Consumers of information are actually living on earth. Therefore, the relevant infrastructure will be required in any case," Mikhail Oseevsky said
Erdogan plans to meet with Putin in Russia on September 8 — Bloomberg
The Turkish president plans to meet with his Russian counterpart to discuss a grain deal, the report said
Russia says its forces repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks near Kupyansk
The enemy had lost up to three platoons, two tanks, one mortar unit and two Kozak armored vehicles over the past day
US presidential candidate Ramaswamy says ready to `accept Russian control' of new regions
Vivek Ramaswamy did not say if "accepting Russian control" would mean US recognition of the new Russian regions
Israel warns its citizens against traveling to Ukraine
As specified in the department, this recommendation especially applies to Hasidic pilgrims who may wish to visit their shrines on Ukrainian territory on the occasion of the Jewish New Year
Russia wipes out Ukrainian aircraft armament, ammo site in overnight precision strike
Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, eliminating over 185 enemy troops in the past day, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported
First Saudi Arabia-bound Russian cargo crosses Iran via North-South corridor — news agency
According to the report, freight train consisting of 36 containers entered Iran for the first time via the Ince Burun border crossing point
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
Russian forces suppress several enemy firing points near Yasinovataya — Donetsk official
Ukrainian forces regularly shell Donetsk, Makeyevka, Yasinovataya and neighboring settlements
Serbian party comes up with initiative to join BRICS
According to the statement of the party, almost two-thirds of citizens perceive the country's membership in the association as a better and more acceptable integration option
Ukraine’s state debt reaching $133 bln — finance ministry
The amount of the state and state guaranteed debt of Ukraine moved up by $146.23 bln hryvnia or by $4 bln in July, the ministry informed
Foreign customers eye Russian latest over-the-horizon Podsolnukh-E radar
The Podsolnukh-E controls the sea and air situation and transmits data to command posts of the coastal surveillance system and national coast guards for prompt decisions on using weapons, mobile forces and capabilities
Ukrainian military steps up bombardments of Novaya Kakhovka over two weeks — mayor
Vladimir Leontiev said that a young man was wounded over the weekend as a result of a shelling
Ukrainian drone shot down by air defense system in Belgorod Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack was stopped at around 21:00 Moscow time
Ukrainian forces attack Lugansk using Storm Shadow missile — Russian top brass
Fighter aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces downed both the Su-24 that carried out the attack and the MiG-29 fighter that covered it
Haikou resumes passenger flights to Seoul
South Korea's T'way Air operates flights twice a week
Russian aerospace forces hit command centers of terrorists in Syria
Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, Deputy Head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, stressed that the Russian side calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups to abandon provocations and embark on the path of a peaceful settlement of the conflict
Moscow-led defense bloc invites Saudi, Iranian, Chinese, Mongolian observers to drills
According to the CSTO chief of staff, the move was considered at consultations involving officials from the relevant ministries and agencies of the organization's member states
BRICS expansion, single currency: what Lavrov told reporters at press conference
All BRICS member countries should make a decision to expand the association with new members, who believe in multipolarity and the need for fairer international relations
Around 1 mln tons of coal mined in Donetsk People's Republic since early 2023
"We will be able to create all of the necessary conditions for the coal industry's development," the acting head of the DPR stated
Russian air defenses destroy two Ukrainian attack drones over Crimea — top brass
On his part, Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov urged the civilian population to stay calm and trust official sources of information
News Front reporter wounded in assassination attempt in Kherson Region – governor
According to Vladimir Saldo, the war correspondent was wounded
Putin gets updates on special op from commanders, soldiers — Kremlin
The Russian leader "has a lively interest in everything" and is therefore updated on the latest developments on the frontline, "in terms of battles and the provision of supplies and everyday issues," Dmitry Peskov stressed
US provides $300 mln for 'subversive activities' in CIS in 2023 — Russian Security Council
Alexey Shevtsov noted that "the Westerners, especially Anglo-Saxons, zealously guard this instrument of their external influence"
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
Ceasefire violation reported in Nagorno-Karabakh by Russian peacekeepers
No casualties reported
Zimbabwean opposition could start protests amid Western media reports — Russian embassy
The embassy said that the situation in the country is "calm in the context of general elections of the president, members of parliament and local government councils"
Ukraine loses 50 men killed in attempts to attack flanks near Ugledar on weekend
Earlier, Yan Gagin reported that Ukrainian troops had built up a group in the area
